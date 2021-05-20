RTÉ’s Doireann Garrihy may have built her career from social media but she has opened up about how she’d love to quit Twitter completely as she finds it “exhausting.”

The 2fm Breakfast Show presenter told Mario Rosenstock in his new podcast that “people are looking to take things out of context, looking to trip you up no matter what you say.”

She first sprang to prominence thanks to her uncanny impressions of high-profile bloggers and influencers before becoming a media force to be reckoned with herself.

But she said that she “used to feel way more free” with social media but now has to self-censor everything she puts up in case she unwittingly causes offence, with 250,000 followers on Instagram alone.

“People used to give you the benefit of the doubt,” she said.

“If I were to go onto my Stories and say, ‘I’m going to nip into Penneys for a bit’ I could get 15 messages saying, ‘You shouldn’t get things from Penneys, it’s not sustainable and it’s fast fashion.’ You can’t do anything.

“I cycled the other day, I did a little video around my estate. I know I should have been wearing my helmet. I got 30 messages, ‘Why are you not wearing your helmet?

“It can just get very exhausting because you second-guess every second thing. I used to just lash stuff up for the craic; nights out or if I saw something funny on Grafton Street. Now I have to think about everything and I suppose Covid has just driven that on as well.

“There's no room anymore for little mistakes. People are either fully outraged or they say nothing.”

Doireann, who told Mario how she spends between eight and nine hours a day on her phone every day, also believes that comedy will suffer as a result of the PC brigade looking to take offense at the slightest thing.

She referenced how the “brilliantly funny” comedian Joanne McNally posted about a filtered picture of supermodel Kendall Jenner and then got online abuse herself for commenting on a woman’s body.

“People should definitely be held accountable for stuff they do or say that isn’t acceptable. But Joanne McNally is so brilliant and I find on Instagram, she has to apologise loads,” she said.

“It's exhausting; you can’t win. Sometimes I'm like, if I didn’t need Twitter for work, I would definitely come off Twitter at least and then with Instagram, I wouldn’t do as much, I don’t think.”

The well-known broadcaster also spoke about going head-to-head for breakfast show listeners with her Today FM godfather Ian Demspey.

He met her parents while they were on honeymoon and they have been firm friends with the Dempseys ever since.

She said that it was “very, very weird” that they are now each others biggest rivals in the morning.

You can listen to the full interview with Doireann on the Mario Rosenstock podcast today.

