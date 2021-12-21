‘There’s never a festive music session in our house,’ says Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly

Danny O’Reilly of the Coronas may hail from one of Ireland’s best-known musical families. But although his mum is Mary Black and his sister is Roisin O, he said their family home in south Dublin is the last place you’d get a musical session at Christmas.

“Christmas for us is always about just relaxing,” he said.

“People always say to me, ‘You must have great music sessions in the house with all the musicians.’ But to be honest, it’s very rare that we would have any music at Christmas. It's funny because we all do it for a job so we all look forward to the break.

“On Stephen’s Day, on my father’s side of the family, we usually do something on the O’Reilly side and there’s where the music sessions is – they appreciated it more. But on my mam’s side, when all of the musicians are around, there would be less chance. If someone picks up the guitar on Christmas Day, it’s like ‘ah here, give it a rest!’”

Like the rest of the entertainment industry, Danny (36) has been directly impacted by the new restrictions that came in on Monday December 20 and he said it’s a “weird time” in the sector.

He and his chart-topping bandmates were “lucky” that they got in their Olympia gigs ahead of the restrictions coming into effect but he sympathises hugely with other bands who haven’t been so fortunate.

“We were in Limerick doing a show when the new restrictions were announced and you could just feel the misery in the room with all of our crew and we said, ‘Listen we’ll try and make something work even if it’s just 50pc capacity.’ But some of the details are frustrating. If it had been 50pc of the full venue capacity, we could have done a bit more to make it viable but it was 50pc of the seated capacity. And we had already sold all the gigs at 100pc standing capacity,” he said.

The band had to do three shows daily in order to honour all the tickets they sold but they managed to complete their run at the Oympia for their loyal fans.

“It's just such a strange time, it's been weird,” he said.

“There is a feeling within the entertainment industry that we are a little bit overlooked. We are like an after-thought and I think that bars and sporting events have had arguably preferential treatment and it is frustrating.”

Now that they are finished up early for the year, he’s looking forward to kicking back with family and friends and enjoying Christmas in his home town of Dublin.

“I’ll be chilling with my family and catching up with mates. It’s great we have a bit of time off. I spent a lot of the lockdowns in Dingle writing for the Coronas so it’s nice to be back up in Dublin. And because of the shows, I was being extra careful, locking myself away and not meeting too many people. So I’m looking forward to meeting up with some friends and family,” he said.

He has also filmed a new ad as part of Carlsberg’s Christmas campaign which sees him strolling down Grafton Street in a festive scene before meeting some pals for a pint.

As for 2022, he and his band will be recording their sixth studio album in the new year and looking ahead to brighter times.

“I’ll be going over to record the next album in January in the UK. It was refreshing to have that time off and continue writing, it was nice. When music does come back properly, people will have even more appreciation for it,” he said.