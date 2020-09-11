'There's a bun in the oven' - actress Amy Huberman announces she is expecting her third child with husband Brian O'Driscoll

ACTRESS Amy Huberman has announced she is expecting her third child with husband Brian O'Driscoll.

The 'Finding Joy' star took to Instagram today to share that she has been cooking something “other than banana bread & sourdough” over lockdown.

In a very punny post, Amy announced the happy news by posting a picture of a bun in an oven, telling her 405k followers that there “IS an actual little bun in the oven," and that she is just over four months into her pregnancy.

“There’s a bun in the oven,” she wrote.

"Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven.

"We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over halfway cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet," she joked.

The 41-year-old poked fun at former rugby star husband Brian, who had taken over teaching duties over lockdown, as well as spending his free time baking and painting the garden shed.

She said: “Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is.

"Was starting to get looks from people as I was leaving the shops with a mask on and what looked like merch stuffed up my top on the rob," she added.

The post garnered floods of messages from well-wishers congratulating Amy and Brian.

“Such gorgeous news. Huge congrats guys,” actress Aoibhinn Garrihy wrote.

Model Nadia Forde said: “Ahhhhh this is such gorgeous news.

“Huge congrats to you guys x”.

Meanwhile, Love Island host Laura Whitmore joked: “Congratulations on the baking skills!!!”

Amy and Brian, who have been married for the past 10 years, have two children together, Sadie (7) and Billy (5).

The Ifta-winning actress recently opened up about how she found homeschooling her two children over lockdown, revealing that it was not as fun as she thought it would be.

“Initially I had high hopes for myself and I thought I was going to be a great teacher, and my respect for teachers went up a billion-fold because I'm not as patient as I thought I would be,” she told Independent.ie.

"Sadie was good and the teachers and the school were great and we got through it, but they missed the craic of school and the interaction with their friends.

"My little fella is in junior infants. His attention for sitting down and doing stuff was pretty minimal. He was living his best life. He was just my shadow for three months."

She added: “I didn't get the apple at the end of term. I didn't get the Body Shop bubble bath set. No. It was like, 'Thank God that's over'."

