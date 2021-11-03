The Wanted’s Tom Parker reveals his brain tumour is now ‘under control’

The Wanted's Tom Parker has said his brain tumour has been brought "under control".

The 33-year-old pop singer revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a tumour which was "inoperable" and "terminal".

On Wednesday he shared the update on his condition alongside a picture of himself smiling with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two children.

Parker wrote on Instagram: "I'm sat here with tears in my eyes as I tell you. We've got my brain tumour under control.

"We had the results from my latest scan...and I'm delighted to say it is STABLE.

"Such a mix of emotions. We couldn't ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey.

"Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight.

"Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months. Love from Me, Kelsey, Aurelia & Bo."

Last month, Parker appeared in Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer event, which raised £31,169,340.

The Wanted formed in 2009 with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.