The Script’s Mark Sheehan: In his own words on success, writing and being kind to others

1: On losing his father Gerard at the age of 14 and the inspiration behind the song “If You Could See Me Now.”

“I think I am broken to be honest – I haven’t cried in many decades. Since I lost my father when I was a kid I haven’t really dealt with that one. “Dan is quite an emotional lad though and I think that is the balance between the two of us. We pick up the slack for each other and he does enough crying for both of us.”

2: On the evolution of the music industry in the internet age.

“We have to adapt because the landscape of music is changing so much, particularly for bands. Streaming has changed how we’re experiencing music. A lot of people are listening through their phones and using earphones, and a hit song is just a song that becomes popular, and you don’t really hear its genre. So it’s a new generation for music.” “We’re trying to make a modern record. As little sponges, we are taking everything in and we want to sit amongst our peers.”

3: On naysayers who accuse them of ‘selling out’.

“F**k them. Tell them to try and have a long career and stay in a band for this long and get to album number five. They’re usually the type of guys that have one-hit wonders, and they’re down the pub playing to f**king three people. I couldn’t give a s**t. Our whole MO is to make great music and enjoy ourselves. That’s the view you should be taking, not try to write the anti-record so no one is singing them.”

4: On the song writing process.

“We always say input is output. Whenever you live your life - watch movies, read books, hang out with your mates, live with your family, really letting light - when we write, our songs are very much weirdly based on our lives in a way. It’s like we’re opening up our diaries for the world to read. It can be a bit of a struggle because we’re all independently strong songwriters and musicians so it’s easier to go into your own cocoon and think you’re fine in your own little world and then you tell the lads what you think is an amazing idea and then they stand all over it and tell you it’s crap.

5: On the inspiration behind the title of the fourth album Freedom Child when his then-seven-year-old son asked him about terrorism.

“I’m a good musician, but I’m not really good at advising a seven-year-old that way so all I could think of doing is writing a song and the whole concept came to me as a lyric. I was trying to teach him that hate doesn’t beat hate, love does. I brought it to the band and they were like “this is a really cool concept” and that kind of sprung us into wanting to do a whole album with that ethos.”

6: On being kind to others.

“In Aberdeen we ran through the streets handing out free tickets for the show for National Kindness Day. Along our way we found two buskers and we thought “hey, why don’t you come down to the soundcheck and jump up and play with us” as a gift to them to feel what it’s like to be on an arena stage. We invited them to do one song with us on stage and we were just blown away. We passed out buckets in the audience and collected tips for them, We pulled in over £2,000 for them.”

7: On ‘keeping real’ and inspiration for his song-writing.

“I always relate it to the pub conversations, I find that’s where we get most of our connection points because we still hang around with all of our same mates since we were at school, we still go to the same pubs, we haven’t changed that about our lives... it’s one of those things that when we do sit in the local bar you hear all those stories that local people are very much pissed off about or stuff that’s just really affecting their lives and we can’t help ourselves but write about that stuff.

8: On the band’s recipe for success.

“I was asked recently by a young band do I know the recipe for success and I don’t know. I have figured out the one for failure and that’s trying to keep everybody happy. You can’t in this business, it’s art, it’s subjective, it’s an opinion not an argument. It’s okay to paint a picture nobody likes or write a song you think nobody likes; it will find people that will love it and connect to it. You just have to not worry about the people that won’t.”