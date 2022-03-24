‘The Queen popped in for tea’ – Jess Redden shares snaps from New York trip with Rob Kearney

Jess Redden has said her she had “one of the best” days of her life in New York City this week.

The pharmacist is currently exploring the Big Apple with her former rugby star husband Rob Kearney and took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some snaps from their trip so far.

“Bar my wedding day, my first day in New York City was one of the best of my life. Here’s a few snippets of how it went,” she told her followers.

The couple had “amazing fun” inside Madame Tussaud’s wax museum first, with Jess posting a snap of her sitting behind Joe Biden’s desk in the Oval Office before taking a selfie with Queen Elizabeth and Bruce Willis.

“Missed the White House trip so took a quick flight to DC to see POTUS. And it was mad because then the queen popped in for tea,” she said.

Jess then gave her followers some serious food envy by posting a photo of her cocktail and plate of tacos from Dos Caminos in Times Square followed by some sweet treats that she and Rob enjoyed on a “little dessert tour.”

“The chocolate mousse and Oreo cheesecake were [100 emoji]… And after two slices of cake went to Krispy Kreme for a battered donut,” she wrote.

“The first time in I don’t know how long that I would eat two cheesecakes followed by a donut and feel nothing but complete satisfaction and happiness.”

After that, the pair made their way to the Broadway Comedy Club and Jess said that she was in stitches the whole time: “I don’t know if it was the tequila or the comedians but I’ve never laughed so much at a show.”

Before she hit the hay, she professed her love for New York and shared her hopes for the trip, explaining that it’s the city that Rob proposed to her in back in December 2019.