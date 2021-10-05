Adele King aka Twink after she was reunited with her dog Teddy in 2014. Picture: Collins

He shot to fame as the Irish celebrity pooch who was dognapped – and now the entertainer Twink has shared an emotional tribute as her beloved dog Teddy has died.

The actress and entertainer said she was too “emotionally smashed” to tell anyone that Teddy passed away one month ago.

She described the miniature Yorkshire terrier as her “soul mate, film, TV, theatre, newspaper and magazine star and constant loving companion” and said she was “devastated” when she got the news that he had one week to live at the start of August.

The news came as Twink, whose real name is Adèle Condron-King, was filming an episode for a new RTÉ programme which will air in the coming months.

“I felt very alone and under enormous stress to keep my mini veterinary clinic regime up to speed day to day and also to try and keep life reasonably normal and see to it that the other animals and birds were walked watered fed and loved,” Twink said.

Twink said Teddy was always “ecstatic to be back doing what he has spent his entire little life doing. Going on shoots, starring in Panto in the UCHL, doing magazine covers, being the face for the premiere of The Secret Lives Of Dogs, hanging out with celebs doing TV shows, visiting sick children in hospital and raising money for charity.”

She added that “he spent the happiest days of his little life in the past few weeks.”

Twink added: “The Ball is over, only this time the prince has left the ball.”

In 2014 Teddy made national headlines when the news that he was stolen and then recovered capture the nation’s hearts.

Following an appeal for information, gardaí obtained a search warrant and recovered the miniature Yorkshire terrier from a house in south Dublin after a tip-off.

Video of the Day

Animal-lover Twink was also in the headlines after being banned from a supermarket from visiting with her pet cockatiel on her shoulder.

SuperValu Knocklyon later apologised for any embarrassment to Ms King, whom it said was a long-standing and much-loved customer and welcome in the store.