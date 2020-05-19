The loves of my life: Kathryn Thomas on delighting in her daughter, and Self Help Africa's great tree drive

Kathryn Thomas is the ambassador for Self Help Africa's 'One Million Trees' campaign

The broadcaster tells Chloe Brennan about her hen party in the Greek islands, her Jaguar, and her real-life hero.

The person

My daughter, Ellie. She is my favourite person on the planet. She has such a sweet, kind-natured, little personality. I'm so proud of her already. And the fact that half of her is my husband [businessman Padraig McLoughlin] means I get to include him as my favourite person too, so he doesn't get offended. I love them both more than life itself.

The memory

Our wedding day. It was so special and momentous; fun and mad; full of love and hugs, and friendship and family. With everything that's going on now, I think back at how carefree and lucky we were.

The moment of the day

Early mornings where we lift Ellie out of the cot for snuggles in our bed before the day starts. We all sing Old MacDonald Had A Farm about 8,000 times before 8am.

The song

Castle On The Hill by Ed Sheeran. It reminds me so much of childhood summers in Wexford.

The movie

Although I can't seem to stay awake long enough these days to get to the end of any movie, one of my all-time favourites, which I watched recently, is Up.

The book

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. I'm re-reading it right now.

The hero

My dad. He is the kindest man in the world and is fazed by nothing. He is everything I'd like to be.

The outfit

My Laura Jane leggings, Dare2b long-sleeved T-shirt and Reebok trainers. Like everyone, I'm living in leisure gear right now.

The accessory

My Jaguar E-Pace. I love cars and this is one of my favourites. I can't wait for the time we can go on a road trip around Ireland once again.

The virtue

I'm pretty resilient and look for solutions, not problems.

The vice

Red wine and mature Cheddar cheese with Sheridans brown bread crackers.

The friend

Every single one of them. People slagged me for having 10 bridesmaids, but, to me, friendship is the most important thing in the world. My friends help me be the best version of myself and always have my back. I love them to the ends of the Earth.

The pet hate

People who bully, troll and put others down for no reason but their own insecurities!

The beauty product

Anything by the skincare brand AlumierMD. It has transformed my skin.

The holiday

My hen party in Greece last year. The girls took me on a trip down memory lane to Ios and Mykonos. We may have had a small bit of crack!

The hotel

Borgo Egnazia in Puglia, Italy.

We went there on our honeymoon.

The drink

A Margarita on the rocks.

The bar

The Great Northern Bar & Grill, in Whitefish, Montana, in the US. There's beer, cowboys with their horses tied up outside, a gang of Paddies, and stories that will never be told!

The hobby

Dancing, anywhere at any time, preferably to Beyonce.

The celebrity

Oprah, obvs.

The taste

Harvest Moon Sun-dried Tomato Tapenade.

The smell

My daughter's skin.

Kathryn is the ambassador for Self Help Africa's 'One Million Trees' campaign, a local-to-global initiative supported by Glenisk that aims to plant 100,000 native trees in Ireland and 1,000,000 trees in sub-Saharan Africa this year in a bid to tackle climate change

