| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial should be boring but has turned out to be captivating – here’s why

Clémence Michallon

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial in Park City, Utah Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool Expand
Terry Sanderson, the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial in Park City, Utah Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial in Park City, Utah Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool

Terry Sanderson, the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Reuters

Terry Sanderson, the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Reuters

/

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial in Park City, Utah Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool

The trial currently opposing Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired optometrist called Terry Sanderson should not be interesting. It’s a civil trial over an alleged ski collision.

Sanderson filed it in 2019, claiming Paltrow skied into him, knocking him out and leaving him with multiple injuries, at an upscale Utah resort in 2016.

Most Watched

Privacy