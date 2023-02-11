| 7.4°C Dublin

The Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon: ‘It’s not the sole purpose of my life to turn a man on’

The Oscar-nominated Tipperary actor has come a long way since making her debut aged 16 in Angela’s Ashes. Here, she talks about not feeling the urge to get married or have kids, on-screen nudity and why, at 40, she feels like she’s just hitting her stride

Actor Kerry Condon. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Contour by Getty Images Expand
Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin Expand
Kerry Condon with Ray Stevenson in Rome Expand

Liz Hoggard

When Kerry Condon received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role as Colin Farrell’s sister, Siobhán, in Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin (she is also Bafta-nominated for the role), the internet went wild. Who was this brilliant, sweary woman, with long chestnut hair and deep-set eyes? Why hadn’t we seen her before?

In fact, 40-year-old Condon, who grew up in Thurles, Tipperary, is an “overnight star” who has been working since she was 16. She started out in Angela’s Ashes (1999), based on Frank McCourt’s gruelling memoir, followed by the BBC’s Ballykissangel.

