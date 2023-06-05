Taylor Swift ‘single’ again after reported break-up with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly ended their whirlwind romance, according to TMZ.

Just weeks after rumours surfaced that the “Bad Blood” singer and The 1975 frontman were dating, sources told TMZ today that Swift is in fact “single” again.

While it’s unclear what caused the reported breakup, the British musician was recently seen kissing a male security guard at The 1975’s concert in Denmark over the weekend.

During their performance of “Robbers” at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Eskelunden on Friday, a video showed Healy kneeling down in front of a smiling security guard and kissing him on the lips.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy for comment.

Throughout their rumoured romance, Healy was often seen supporting Swift at multiple US tour stops throughout her Eras Tour, which began on 18 March.

The two were seen “kissing” at private club Casa Cipriani in New York City, where “they sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” a source told Page Six. Days later, they were photographed leaving Electric Lady recording studio together in New York City, as Healy placed his hand on Swift’s lower back.

Back in April, it was reported that Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn had called it quits after six years together.

More follows…