Talk show host Larry King (87) reportedly in hospital with Covid-19

Talk show veteran Larry King is being treated in hospital with Covid-19, according to multiple US sources.

The 87-year-old’s past employer CNN have reported that he has been in hospital for a week, according to a source close to the family.

They said he has been hospitalised at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles and due to protocols Mr Kings three sons have been unable to visit him.

ABC News reported a source close to the family told them the following: “Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ.”

In 2020 he had an incredibly difficult year as he lost two of his children. His son Andy died of a heart attack in July and his daughter Chaia died of lung cancer in August.

Mr King has been open about his many health issues. In 2017 he revealed he had been treated for lung cancer while in 2019 he has angioplasty and suffered a stroke. Back in 1987 he survived a major heart attack.

The veteran talk show host has had a career spanning six decades where he interviewed many political leaders including Nelson Mandela and every US president from Nixon to Trump.

