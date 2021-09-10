Stephen Byrne opens up about his mental health journey on World Suicide Prevention Day

TV personality and radio presenter, Stephen Byrne has revealed how his mental health battle has brought him “to his knees” at times.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter is an ambassador for Pieta who provide help for people who are in suicidal distress.

He has teamed up with the charity for their ‘Know the Signs of Suicide’ campaign which marks World Suicide Prevention Day today.

Since the start of the year, the Pieta crisis helpline has received over 27,000 calls relating to suicide, self-harm, and suicide bereavement.

Stephen described his experience and the importance of checking in with friends.

“I’ve struggled with my mental health in the past and for that reason it’s always been something that I felt like if I have any kind of platform at all in any sense then it’s important to talk about it.

“There was a two-year period where I went through depression myself and still feel kind of like you’re never really truly out of it.

"And it definitely brought me to my knees at points and I know the idea of looking to the world like you’ve got the biggest smile on your face but at the same time inside just feeling completely worthless.

He added: “When I had those kinds of times in the past, having to go on radio or go on TV and feeling that way, but to the world you’ve got the biggest smile on your face because you have to... It’s that idea that you can look at your friends and maybe feel like they’re okay.

"But reaching out and keeping tabs, and especially if you do notice any small signs or signals, just not being afraid to ask ‘are you okay?’ and then ask again if you feel like you need to go further [is important].”

The Dublin man also explained the importance of asking for help when you’re struggling with your own mental health.

He said this campaign is about letting people know that help is available.

“I remember there was one time where I felt completely lost and didn’t know what to do and luckily just because of the friends I have I knew at that point when I was a little bit scared for myself, I called my friend Emma, and she was with me in like three or four minutes.

“We worked out how I was feeling very analytically, and I went on medication after that and it’s that idea of just knowing that you have your friends around you, but a lot of people are obviously very closeted with that sort of thing and I think in this country we don’t talk about those things we feel like we’re going to be a bother,” he said.

Stephen described some of the signs to look out for, big or small. In Ireland, the overall suicide rate for men is three times higher than for women.

“In my own experience I got to a point where I felt hopeless it was simple things of not making an effort to meet up with anybody or just always being like ‘I’m grand, I’m fine’ and never talking about plans or future ideas.

“I think we all know our friends and I think the hardest thing is amongst men, we’re the worst because weakness is something that especially Irish men just don’t like to show when there’s so much strength and vulnerability, so I think it’s that idea of noticing small things and not underestimating them and asking ‘are you doing okay?’.

He added: “Small things can happen big things can happen the world doesn’t have to be falling on top of us for us to feel overwhelmed especially in the current world we’re living in people probably don’t even realise that they’ve gone through a trauma over the last year and a half.

"Now more than ever just check in with your friends all the time.”

Stephen said he exercises regularly to mind his mental health, he said: “I know I said I’m one of the people that said yes to medication and that helped me so much with my mental health and it’s not for everyone.

“Therapy is there too and even if you feel good, I’ve really noticed that it’s maintenance if you can and you can afford it even if you’re feeling good don’t be afraid to go and speak out.

“Surround yourself with people as much as you can that’s what I’ve tried to do and hopefully we’ll be able to do that more as we go forward into 2022,” he said.

Pieta provides 24/7 support via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, you can also text HELP to 51444.