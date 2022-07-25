Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash marry in intimate ceremony at Essex home

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in their Essex home.

The couple, who first met in 2010 on the set of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, were married on Sunday surrounded by close friends and family.

They later danced the night away under the cover of a marquee in their back garden, reports the Mail Online.

Read More

The newlyweds were also treated to a performance by TOWIE star James Argent’s The Arg Band.

A source close to Loose Women presenter Solomon, 32, and former EastEnders actor Swash, 40, said the pair had “the best day of their lives” at the cermony held at Pickle Cottage – the affectionate nickname given to their £1.2m Essex home.

“It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family,” the inisider told the Mail.

“It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.

“They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint.”

Video of the Day

The couple were joined by Solomon’s Loose Women co-host Linda Robson, 64, and former TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, 31.

Solomon shared photographs of her newly dyed blonde hair to Instagram on Friday as last-minute preparations for the nuptials began.

Expand Close Stacey Solomon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stacey Solomon

She said: “Wedding Hair done. It feels so so lovely to be blonde again. For some reason I just wanted to be back to me and my (not so natural but natural) for our special day.

“As much as I love changing to fun bright colours I didn’t want anything crazy for the wedding and just want to feel as me as possible. I love it so much. It was a process but it was sooo WORTH IT.

“Happy Friyay everyone. Not long to go.”

The mother of four signed off from her social media in the hours leading up to her wedding to “take in every moment” from the big day.

She said: “Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for your beautiful messages and the kindest well wishes ever.

“Thank you all for your advice and tips. One of the pieces of advice all of you told me was to soak it all in and enjoy every second because it’s over in a flash.

“So, I’m going to say goodbye to my phone for a few days and make sure I take in every moment. The setup, the getting ready, the day, and the aftermath.

“I love you all lots and lots and lots. Thank you for your kindness always. Lots and lots of love from Joe, Harry, Zachery, Leighton, Rex, and Rose.

“And me – soon to be Solomon Swash.”