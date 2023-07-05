Sport stars line-out for Jack and Jill Foundation’s annual ‘Up the Hill’ fundraiser

Irish sport stars are urging members of the public to ‘become up the hill champs’ in aid of respite charity, the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Jack and Jill provides child and family centred care, for children aged under six, which gives parent carers a break from their intensive home care regime.

2023 is the ninth annual Up the Hill for Jack and Jill fundraiser and the organisers are hoping to raise €75,000 for the charity’s vital services. The funds will help over 400 families nationwide, by providing 4,167 hours of in-home nursing care and respite support.

The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation was set up in 1997 by Jonathan Irwin and his wife Mary Ann O’Brien in memory of their son Jack who suffered a brain trauma shortly after birth that left him developmentally delayed. The foundation has supported over 2,400 children and their families since it began.

To get involved in the charity initiative, all people have to do is identify a local hill or mountain, that suits their fitness and ability, and invite friends or family to join in.

Each €18 registration fee will help fund one hour of in-home nursing care and end-of-life support for children with highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

Connacht Rugby captain and Jack and Jill ambassador, Jack Carty, together with members of the Gaelic Players Association – Dublin footballer Sinéad Wylde, Meath footballer Vikki Wall and Laois hurler Ross King – are lending their support to the charity drive.

Carty’s family pork and bacon business, Oliver Carty & family, has been supporting Jack and Jill for a number of years, and the outhalf said he is “delighted to take that a step further, quite literally, by going Up the Hill for Jack and Jill”.

“It’s a great way to get some fresh air, free your mind, catch up with friends and, most importantly, raise funds for a great cause,” he said.

From speaking to families that have been supported by Jack and Jill, Carty said he has seen first-hand the benefit of the respite service.

“I suppose getting a bit of breathing space for themselves. A bit of time, whether that be to spend a bit of time with the other children they have or just to spend time for themselves. Just to have a bit of breathing space to recharge as best they can and go back to full-time caring of the child who is in need,” he told the Irish Independent.

Dublin footballer Sinéad Wylde echoed this sentiment, saying: “Jack and Jill is a gift of time for so many families who face very tough challenges in their home life.

“As a proud member of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), I’m inviting our wonderful community of players and supporters to go Up the Hill with Jack and Jill, and the GPA, this summer, as we support these inspiring families who just need a helping hand every once in a while, from their Jack and Jill nurse.”

Dawn Adams, mum to Grayson (age 3), who receives support from Jack and Jill. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

One of the children who benefits from the foundation’s work is three-year-old Grayson Adams, from Dublin. Grayson was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) – a very rare genetic condition that causes benign, non-cancerous tumours to grow in the brain and several areas of the body. The condition means Grayson is non-verbal and cannot walk.

He also suffers from chronic epilepsy and has multiple seizures every day.

Grayson’s mother Dawn is a single parent and said she cannot find childcare because “people are afraid to mind him because of the seizures”.

“As a single parent, without Jack and Jill, I wouldn’t get any time to myself. Grayson’s care is 24 hours a day,” she said.

“When Grayson is with his Jack and Jill nurse, I know that he is 100pc safe so I can have a much-needed rest. This precious time is the only break I get where I can fully switch off. I use the time to sleep, shower or catch up on everyday things like laundry – little things that are simply impossible to do while caring for a child with such complex needs.”

This year’s Up the Hill for Jack and Jill is being supported by MedTech company Abbott and members of the public can sign up at www.jackandjill.ie.

The foundation’s CEO Carmel Doyle said every €18 raised will give a “lifeline to so many families who face an uphill challenge every day”.

“I hope people will come together for our extra-special Jack and Jill children to show them how much they care and to help make parents feel a little less isolated and alone in raising a child with highly complex medical needs,” she added.