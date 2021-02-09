Spencer Matthews said his wife Vogue Williams is dearly missing Ireland and they “haven’t set foot” in their glamorous new Howth home since renovating it.

The couple bought the €950,000 house in November 2019, but Spencer said it has almost been over a year since the couple have visited the seaside town due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We have bought a place in Howth and we haven’t been in it,” he told Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live.

“We haven’t actually set foot in the house since we’ve done it (up), we haven’t been to Howth in well over a year now due to Covid restrictions and us not working over there.

“Vogue is absolutely desperate to get back to Ireland, she misses the place dearly, we are very much looking forward to jumping on a plane to Ireland when circumstances allow it.”

Speaking on the show, the Made in Chelsea star said he noticed a brilliant “uptick” in his life after he gave up alcohol, and thus has founded a low and no alcohol drinks company called CleanCo.

When asked why he decided to give up drinking, Spencer said he never saw it as an issue but was curious to see what life he would lead without it.

"I was always a very social person, I worked in the City for a number of years - drinking was a very normal, and still is, a very normal part of British culture.

"I would often find myself with a drink in my hand - probably most days, most evenings - and that would occasionally, if not relatively often, lead to drinking to excess in some way or another.

"I was just very curious to see what kind of life I could lead if alcohol didn't play a part in it - also, I had fatherhood impending, this was about five months before Theodore was born.

"So I kind of just knocked it on the head, and the uptick in my life was just brilliant".

The TV star said in today’s society not drinking can be seen as a negative thing, and he believes it is something positive that should be encouraged.

“When somebody decides to run a marathon and get fit nobody views that as negative or boring,” he said.

“Choosing not to drink, or choosing to moderate your drinking is a positive thing and should be viewed as such.”

However, Spencer said there is nothing wrong with people choosing to have a few drinks and that moderation is key.

“I think pub culture in the UK and Ireland is a wonderful thing. I think the Irish are completely full of fun and your humour is second to none, I love being in Ireland.”

