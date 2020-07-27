Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their first child

British actress Sophie Turner and her husband US singer Joe Jonas. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has reportedly given birth to a girl with husband and singer Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday.

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.

Celebrity website TMZ.com said the baby was a girl, who has been named Willa, and was born in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22.

Reuters