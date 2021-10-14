Broadcaster Angela Scanlon has announced she is pregnant with her second child.
The Meath-born TV presenter who has made it big in the UK posted on Instagram that she is expecting her second child.
"SO, this is happening!! I’m pregnant & apparently already prepping for actual labour,” the redhead joked.
"Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring,” she added.
"Feeling very lucky & excited & also nervous about jumping on a trampoline (forever).”
The Your Garden Made Perfect presenter (37) already has a daughter, Ruby, with her eco-entrepreneur husband Roy Horgan.