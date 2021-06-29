| 21.5°C Dublin

‘So grateful’ – Bernard Brogan and wife Keira share snaps of newborn daughter Aifric

Bernard Brogan and his new baby girl Aifric Expand
Dublin's Bernard Brogan holding twins Keadan and Donagh after victory in the 2018 All-Ireland football Final. Photo: Damien Eagers. Expand
Bernard Brogan pictured with his wife Keira, their twin sons Donagh and Keadan and new baby girl Aifric Expand

Bernard Brogan and his new baby girl Aifric

Eoghan Moloney

Former Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan and his wife Keira have shared their joy as they brought their new baby Aifric home to meet her brothers.

Aifric, is the younger sister of twin boys Keadan and Donagh, and was born in the Rotunda Hospital last week.

In a post published on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, the seven-time All-Ireland winner was ecstatic to welcome his daughter into the world.

“So grateful for our beautiful baby Aifric. Thank you Keira Brogan for our amazing family and to Rotunda Hospital for minding both so well. Blessed,” Bernard said on Twitter, while posting four pictures of him with new arrival Aifric and their family.

Aifric is Keira and Bernard’s third child after their twin boys were born in 2018, two years after they got married in Mount Juliet, Kilkenny.

The St Oliver Plunkett-Eoghan Ruadh clubman retired from intercounty football back in October 2019 after winning four All-Stars, five National Football League titles and seven All-Irelands with Dublin.

The former Dublin footballer released an autobiography titled ‘The Hill’ back in September 2020 about his life and playing for the Dublin Senior side for 13 years.

