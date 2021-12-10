Donegal's favourite son Daniel O'Donnell hits the big 6-0 this weekend, and is celebrating the milestone live on RTÉ.

Appearing on tonight's Late Late Show, he will be joined by a host of musical stars and is also expected to sing his new single, Lah De Dah, which is part of his new album, Daniel O'Donnell 60. Ahead of his birthday on Sunday, we have counted down the top six times we were reminded of Daniel O'Donnell's status as a national treasure.

1. When his tropical music video cheered up viewers worldwide

It was the bit of light-hearted fun we needed amidst all of the Coronavirus news.

2. When he backed the people of his home county 100pc

He’s famously unqualified to fix your gas boiler, but Daniel O’Donnell says the Government should listen to him on the issue of repairs for mica homeowners. The country music star has said affected householders – largely based in his home county of Donegal – should get 100pc redress from the Government for their crumbling properties.

3. "Alexa - play Daniel"

Who doesn't love a bit of Daniel? Fr Pat Ward from Arranmore Island certainly does. He went has gone viral over lockdown for his inventive online masses and

4. Any video with Majella

In the second of these viral clips, Daniel and Majella tried get a live Facebook stream working. The couple hilariously attempt to figure out the technology, all while the stream is being broadcast.

5. When he reminded us that he is just human too

Daniel talked to Barry Egan about Black Lives Matter, human failings, God, army Border checks as a kid, his experience of lockdown, trying for a baby with Majella, and being part of independent.ie's The Great Big Irish Thank You on Virgin Media One

6. Just Daniel being Daniel

Daniel O’Donnell made a lot of people very happy last May – as he serenaded a group of sick and elderly people in Donegal during lockdown. The hitmaker blasted out some of his top tunes, to lift the mood.