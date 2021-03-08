Six surprises from Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah

As bombshell interviews go, it took just two hours for Prince Harry (36) and Meghan (39) to utterly shatter the Royal family’s carefully-constructed image as progressive and supportive.

Oprah Winfrey’s CBS sit-down with the couple did not disappoint when it came to jaw-dropping revelations that will leave senior members of the ‘The Firm’ choking on their cornflakes this morning.

One wonders if a right to reply was given to the Palace prior to the interview airing and if any response will be issued to some of the most devastating claims.

Here’s a look at six of the biggest surprises from the most damaging interview for the Royals since Prince Diana’s 1995 sit-down with Martin Bashir for Panorama:

Accusations of racism:

The most damaging claim centres around a conversation that Prince Harry had with an un-named member of the Royal family while Meghan was pregnant with Archie, concerning “how dark his skin might be when he was born." He later told his wife about that chat, while declining to publicly say who made the comment.

Asked by Oprah if there were concerns that their first child would be “too brown” and that would be a problem, Meghan said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

She refused to name the person involved as it would be “very damaging to them” while Harry said that at the time it was “awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

He also said that none of his relatives spoke out in support of Meghan following the racism that he said his wife faced from the media: "No-one from my family ever said anything over those three years. That hurts.”

Meghan’s personal struggles

Equally damaging is the Duchess of Sussex saying that she suffered from suicidal thoughts and her mental health suffered so much during her time with the Royal family. She said she not receive support when she asked for it as it “wouldn't be good for the institution.”

Prince Harry said how he feared history repeating itself, which was a reference to how much his late mother suffered during her time in Buckingham Palace, battling an eating disorder and depression.

Meghan said she found life so difficult that at one point, she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Shortly after her fairytale 2018 wedding, she said she “could not feel lonelier” and did not leave the house for months. Asked by Oprah if she was thinking of self-harm and having suicidal thoughts, Meghan replied: "Yes. This was very, very clear. Very clear and very scary. I didn't know who to turn to in that."

She said she felt "haunted" by a photograph from an official event she attended with Harry at the Royal Albert Hall while she was pregnant. Right before they left for that event, she opened up to Harry on how low she was feeling and that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.” She said no support was given to her.

“I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” she said.

The truth about THAT fight with Kate:

A spat with the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines around the world after it was alleged that Meghan made her cry during a dress fitting for flower-girl Charlotte. In fact, she said the reverse happened but that Kate “owned it” and later apologised, sending flowers and a note to make amends.

"And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something,” she said.

As Kate is the darling of the Royal family, the claim will not go down well with Prince William, who already has a fraught relationship with his brother.

Frosty family relations:

Prince Harry appears to be estranged from his father Prince Charles and said he stopped taking his calls while he was in Canada after stepping back from Royal duties. While he remains on good terms with Queen Elizabeth and they speak regularly, he feels "really let down" by his father. He added that he will always love him, but "there's a lot of hurt that's happened.”

He said his father and William were “trapped within the system” of the Royal family and that he and his brother were on “different paths.” He said that he had been cut off financially from the family, which prompted the mega-money deals with Netflix and Spotify to pay for their security detail.

It’s a girl:

One of the lighter moments in the interview came when Prince Harry revealed they’re expecting a little sister for Archie (22 months) in the summer-time. His first thought when they found out the gender was that he was “just grateful”, given that Ms Markle had a miscarriage last year.

“To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing,” he said. “But to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs.”

No title for Archie:

Despite their obvious rift from the family, the Duchess of Sussex intimated that they were keen for son Archie to have the title of a Prince so he would be protected. She expressed her shock at “the idea of our son not being safe.”

She appeared unhappy at the idea of the first member of colour in the family not being titled in the same way as other grandchildren.

However, given that Archie is 7th in line to the throne, he is not entitled to be a HRH or a prince until Princes Charles accedes to the throne, putting him in sixth position.