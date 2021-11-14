Singer Rod Stewart reveals his love of Dublin led him to buy new Ballsbridge property

Rod Stewart has revealed more details about becoming a Dublin 4 property owner.

The chart-topping legend (76), who will perform here as part of his global tour next year, said that he is “buying a flat in Dublin, that’s how much I love it (the city).”

The Irish Independent reported last Wednesday how the ‘Maggie May’ singer had secured a property here as he thinks the country is “gorgeous” and he hopes to move in over the next six months.

In an interview with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, he said the property was “in Ballsbridge, near the Aviva. That’s how much I love Dublin.”

The sports-mad star has said that his palatial new property has the added benefit of giving him a birds-eye view of some of the matches. He also said that he has been looking for a property in Dublin for some time and feels a huge affinity with the country.

He said one of the added bonus of his new pad is that he can see sporting fans attending the big matches from the comfort of his new property.

“If I get out on my balcony, I’m going to see (rugby and football) crowds on a Saturday afternoon. The oceans and beaches, it’s gorgeous,” he said.

"I love the pubs in Dublin.”

Earlier this week saw him confirm that he could perform one date in Dublin and one in Belfast next year as part of his The Tears Of Hercules tour.

As part of his global tour, he will play Dublin's 3Arena on 18 November 2022 and the SSE Arena in Belfast on 20 December, 2022.

In addition to this, he is set to release his 31st studio album, Tears Of Hercules this Friday.

He revealed news of his latest album to his 450,000 followers on Twitter and said the new single is called ‘One More Time and it’s “really good.”

"I've never said this before about any previous efforts, but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year,” he said.

He spoke before about having a huge cultural connection with Ireland given his fondness for performing the Irish ballad ‘Grace’, one of his soccer team’s anthems.

He even visited Kilmainham Gaol to get a fuller appreciation of its significance and history as he “did his homework” on its origins.