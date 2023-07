Sinéad O’Connor: ‘All I wanted, which was the same as any young person in Ireland, was to get the f**k out. It was hellish’

Before her memoir came out in 2021 the singer talked openly about feeling like a bad mum at times, the death of her own abusive mother, escaping Ireland and a very bizarre experience with the musician Prince.

Sinead O'Connor, 1989

Dónal Lynch Yesterday at 22:00