Sile Seoige ‘euphoric’ after giving birth to baby girl Clíodhna

Sile Seoige has said she is “euphoric” after welcoming in her second baby with her Garda partner Damien O’Farrell.

The TV presenter (42) is over the moon after giving birth to her daughter Clíodhna, a sibling to her son Cathal (4) last Thursday.

Posting a picture of her beautiful new-born baby girl, she said that their little girl had arrived into the world “in a bit of a hurry."

"But I still (luckily) had the birth I hope for with Damien by my side every step of the way,” she said.

"We’re so thankful for an incredible birth team in the Coombe hospital, our wonderful consultant Professor Deirdre Murphy and midwives Dara and Rachel for believing in me and empowering me to have the birth experience I was hoping for.”

She said that Cathal is taking to the role of big brother “brilliantly.”

"We are trying to soak up every euphoric and exhausting second while we can,” she said.

"Feeling beyond thankful that she is here."

The TV presenter has sparked speculation that she had given birth in recent days after going silent on social media before posting a picture of a nursing pillow this morning.

She said that she “shattered but euphoric” and there were "major baby bubble vibes going on here.”

The Galway native revealed that she was expecting a second baby in June after going through the ordeal of having two miscarriages.

Earlier this year saw her filming a documentary for TG4 on the stigma and silence surrounding miscarriage after going through her own feelings of grief and loss.

Speaking about her TV project, she said it was wonderful to be able to tackle such a tricky subject.

“This is where TG4 excel and why I have such respect for them as a station,” she said.

“From the beginning, their tag line was ‘Súil Eile’ which means ‘another perspective’ and they’ve always been ballsy in terms of tackling issues that maybe other broadcasters wouldn’t."



