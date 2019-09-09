Straight-talking Maura Higgins believes her friend Amber Gill is a "strong, independent woman" who will survive her split from Greg O'Shea.

'She'll be absolutely fine' - Maura Higgins backs 'strong' Amber Gill to get over break-up with Greg O'Shea

The Love Island star thinks Gill, who won the show with O'Shea, will thrive despite the shock of being dumped by text.

The Irishman split from his partner just weeks after they left the villa with the £50,000 prize.

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards, Higgins said her friend needs none of the frank advice she now dishes out on This Morning.

She said: "You know what, Amber is such a strong girl.

"I don't think Amber needs much advice, she's very strong.

Amber Gill attending the TV Choice Awards held at the Hilton Hotel, Park Lane, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 9, 2019. Matt Crossick/PA Wire

"She is a strong, independent woman and she will be absolutely fine."

Gill confirmed on Loose Women that her relationship was ended over text, after she had asked O'Shea to make more effort.

She appeared at the TV Choice Awards alone, with O'Shea, who was expected to attend the event, absent.

Higgins said she felt "part of the furniture" on This Morning after joining the team.

Despite her busy schedule, she said still tried to see friends from the villa.

She said: "We try to see each other as much as possible but it's difficult.

"Once you've been though that experience you want to be there to support one another."

The extreme changes in her life and career since leaving the villa have surprised and delighted Higgins.

She said: "With the opportunities, it's insane. I feel very, very lucky, honestly."

Higgins was joined by fellow Love Island star Lucie Donlan at the awards, who said she was passionate about getting more young girls into her sport of surfing.

