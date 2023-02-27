| 6.7°C Dublin

‘She wanted to enter on a trapeze’: Inside the secretive, dramatic world of celebrity wedding planning

As a 188-page lawsuit details the chaos surrounding Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s £2.85m wedding, Ellie Muir speaks to real-life event planners about some of their wildest experiences with elite brides and grooms

Photo: Getty Images

Ellie Muir

The roses weren’t white enough. The guest list looked like a murder scene. Meghan and Harry hadn’t been invited quickly enough. These are the complaints typed by actor and billionaire’s daughter Nicola Peltz when organising her wedding to fellow nepo baby Brooklyn Beckham. It took place at the £76m Peltz family home in Palm Beach, Florida, last April, with the pair married in front of an audience of VIP guests: Mel B, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay, to name a few. Snoop Dogg performed a DJ set. Bill Clinton’s personal chef Thierry Isambert catered. The whole thing reportedly cost $3.5m (£2.85m).

It’s not all flowers and confetti, though. Peltz hired and fired two different sets of wedding planners in the process. To add to the chaos, it came to light this week that Peltz’s father Nelson is suing the former wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, for allegedly refusing to return a $159,000 deposit at the beginning of the month. Their company, Plan Design Events, attempted to salvage the wedding six weeks prior to the nuptials after the initial planners left the project. They have now counter-sued Peltz and the rest of his family for $49,000 for breach of contract and “interference”, through a 188-page lawsuit. Braghin and Grijalba claim that Nelson Peltz wanted to cancel the entire wedding because it was “a s*** show,” but Claudia (Nicola’s mother) had allegedly “begged Nelson not to cancel the wedding because it would ‘destroy Nicola’s career’”.

