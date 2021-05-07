Sharon Stone on her friendship with Northern peace activist Betty Williams – ‘a tremendous heartbreak when we lost her’

Actress Sharon Stone said she felt blessed to have been so close with Northern Ireland peace activist Betty Williams.

In March of 2020, Ms Williams died, but thankfully Stone got to spend some time with her shortly before her passing.

Stone last arrived in Ireland in January 2020 before the pandemic hit, and revealed on The Late Late Show that he actually has some Irish ancestry.

“I would say at least 85pc [Irish], creeping up the scale,” she said. “I have a little bit of French, and a little bit of Norwegian.”

“I learned a lot about my ancestry biking up those hills. Mainly that we drink a lot of beer and we’re kind of loud.”

She also visited Belfast for the first time, where she met her friend Betty Williams for the last time.

“It was a tremendous heartbreak when we lost her,” she said. “We loved her so much.”

“Betty and I had done some good things together. And so we really wanted to see her… We really just wanted to see and spend some time with her… I didn’t realise she was so close to the end of her life at that time.”

Read More

Stone also visited the peace wall in Belfast, describing it as a “joy to go see it”, and revealing she had signed it.

“I was fortunate enough to take one of those Black Cab tours and spend a day with a really great driver,” she said.

“I mean, so many things just broke my heart… It’s just so heartbreaking to imagine. I hate to see countries in their unrest and see all the terrible things we do to each other.”

For now though, Stone is stuck in the US as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. Although she says she feels very lucky to be able to spend this time with her family.

“Thankfully my kids are wonderful and we really like each other. And love just keeps growing exponentially,” she said.

Stone has three kids - two in high school and one in college - and as such there are plenty of hormones in the house. But regardless of that, Stone is happy.

“I’m just so grateful. I think this is a time where most mothers would lose their time with their kids,” she said. “Most moms wouldn’t have this time with their sons. I’ve gotten to see them grow, and develop, and become wonderful young men… Of course it’s been crazy and the house is upside down… [but] I really feel I like it.”