Sharon Corr on the double standards of ageing, Dundalk during the Troubles and her considered strategy for dealing with difficult people...

"I have a faith in the fact that if you get up after a fall then you have a really good start to move forward." Sharon Corr wears: Dress, Rotate; ‘Rosie’ embellished mules, Gia Couture, both Brown Thomas. Photo: David Conachy

Jean Corr died at the age of 57 in 1999. Her husband, Gerry, was 82 when he died in 2015. Some days Sharon Corr looks in the mirror and sees her father. Other days, it is her mother. She feels them both with her, in her.