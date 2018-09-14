Shane Filan warns fans against online scam

Shane Filan has warned his fans against an online scam that he has been falsely linked to.

A bogus article recently appeared online, claiming that the former Westlife star appeared on Ireland AM to promote a product called ‘Bitcoin Revolution’.

The so-called “platform” claims that users can deposit €250 and “the automated trading algorithm would go to work".

“Using a combination of data and machine learning, the algorithm would know the perfect time to buy Bitcoin low and sell high, maximising the user's profit.”

However, Filan has insisted he has nothing to do with it.

“I’ve been made aware of a story that’s online about me at the moment about me and my wife, and a Bitcoin investment,” he said.

“I wanted to clarify that it is not true and we have never had any involvement with Bitcoin.

“It is a scam that is being sent to people. If you receive it do not click on the link or enter any person details,” he wrote in a statement issued on Instagram.

The article goes on to claim that Ireland AM host Ciara Doherty tried it out for herself live on-air by depositing €250.

It then claims Doherty was thrilled when she saw her €250 had skyrocketed to €483.18 in just three minutes.

However, later in the article it seems the TV host’s profits have dwindled as she is quoted as saying: “I've gone up to €398.42 after just 8 minutes” after the same ‘investment’.

The article says the production staff were also impressed by the platform and there are several Facebook comments from people detailing all the money they have made.

However, none of the Facebook accounts appear to be real as when they are clicked on, users are led to a website encouraging them to make an account and give their €250.

Doherty and her Ireland AM co-host Mark Cagney were involved in a similar scam recently when another article claimed they had interviewed a 15-year-old boy who had bought a house after investing in the fake ‘Bitcoin Revolution’.

Virgin Media Television’s Director of Programming Bill Malone noted at the time that the station was seeking legal advice on the matter.

Independent.ie has contacted the website advertising ‘Bitcoin Revolution’ for comment.

Online Editors