Seven of the most beautiful Irish rugby weddings

Hannah Tyrrell and Sorcha Turnbull on their wedding day in Dublin. Photo: Hannah Tyrrell/Instagram.

Jessica and Ronan O'Gara on their wedding day in Cork in 2006

Peter and Debbie pose with family members after their wedding in Marbella.

Bride Emily O'Leary arrives with her father Pat for her wedding to rugby legend Paul O'Connell at Sainte Marie, Cathedral in Auch, South France. In front of picture is Paul and Emily's son Paddy (3). Pic:Mark Condren

Laura Priestley with her father Maurice arriving to the church for her wedding to Johnny Sexton in Adare, Co Limerick.

Jess announced the pair's engagement on her Instagram after Rob proposed in New York.

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden at their wedding reception in Trump International Doonbeg.

It emerged this week that Conor Murray and long-time partner Joanna Cooper are to tie the knot after announcing their engagement, sparking an outpouring of congratulations for the happy couple.

No doubt, like all newly-engaged couples, they will have lots of plans for their big day when it happens.

But it is always a very special occasion, and here Independent.ie has listed some of the most beautiful weddings of Ireland’s rugby stars through the years, with all the frills and thrills.

Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman

Perhaps the biggest Irish rugby wedding of all was that of Brian O’Driscoll and actor Amy Huberman in 2010. The couple tied the knot in a speck of a village, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, before a spectacular reception at Lough Rynn Castle nearby.

The wedding was a who’s who of celebrities with attendees such as Chris O’Dowd, David O’Doherty, Pauline McLynn, and a whole host of Irish rugby and sporting stars including Paul O’Connell, Gordon D’Arcy and Donnacha O’Callaghan.

The couple travelled in style to the church in a white Bentley, but not before locals were treated to many autographs and photos with not only the couple but the star-studded guest list.

O’Driscoll donned a Louis Copeland outfit while Amy Huberman chose an off-white Stephanie Allin gown.

The guests were treated to a champagne reception, six-course meal and entertainment from the Camembert Quartet.

Johnny Sexton and Laura Priestley

Adare Manor was the location for Johnny Sexton and Laura Priestley’s fabulous wedding. Dozens of locals gathered outside the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare, Co Limerick, to cheer on the happy couple after the ceremony ended.

Laura wore a 1920s style cream gown from Dublin boutique Myrtle Ivory while Johnny looked sharp in a light grey three-piece and tie with a white shirt from Michael Barry in Dublin.

The crowd outside cheered on arrival for the likes of Brian O’Driscoll, Devin Toner and Ronan O’Gara while models Nadia Forde and Holly Carpenter stunned in their attire.

Several hundred guests joined the couple at nearby Adare Manor for the celebrations and they were treated to a menu of Parma ham and rocket salad, followed by goat’s cheese or smoked salmon.

This was followed by a mojito sorbet and then the main affair; a choice of monkfish or fillet of beet. There was a sample of desserts offered to the guests.

To calm his nerves, Johnny played a round of golf at the since-renovated Adare Manor and after the ceremony, the couple jetted off to Las Vegas.

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden

The couple tied the knot in the Banner county with St Senan’s Church, Kilrush, hosting the Mass before heading to Trump International, Doonbeg, for the celebrations.

The bride wore a backless white gown with lace detailing, complete with a beautiful veil, while the groom wore a three-piece in a dark blue hue, with his groomsmen also donning similar suits.

The couple were married during the pandemic so the crowd had to be downsized but that didn’t stop Trump International pulling out all the stops in what was rumoured to be a lavish celebration. The security was tight at the five-star resort but many of Ireland’s international rugby players were seen in Kilrush.

Unfortunately, despite best precautions, Covid played a hand as Jess confirmed she had contracted Covid early on during the couple’s exotic honeymoon. Jess took to Instagram to confirm the news and admitted: “It wasn’t the honeymoon we’d planned”.

Paul O’Connell and Emily O’Leary

Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell and Emily O'Leary tied the knot back in the summer of 2013 in Auch, France.

The couple enjoyed a romantic ceremony in the gorgeous Sainte Marie Cathedral followed by a reception at the Chateau Lartigolle in Pessan nearby.

Emily wore a white gown made of Chantilly lace with floral detailing with a headdress decorated with white flowers and feathers. Paul wore a blue suit and green tie and tan shoes. Their son Paddy acted as pageboy for the day.

There were laughs aplenty in the church, Paul recently revealed, as the couple had not realised that the cathedral is a popular tourist venue that does not close its doors, even for weddings.

There were topless men and guys in Connacht polo shirts as unintended guests for the wedding but the couple took it all in jest.

After the ceremony, the 18th century estate, set amongst rolling hills and fields of sunflowers was the port of call.

Guests, including a host of Irish rugby stars enjoyed a banquet of local seasonal produce like canapes of local foie gras with fig chutney or pan-fried duck breast, starters such as prawn and fennel bisque, warm wild mushroom tartlets with a spit-roast as the centre-piece.

Peter Stringer and Debbie O’Leary

Former Munster and Ireland scrum-half Stringer tied the knot with marketing professional O’Leary in 2015 in Marbella.

Debbie wore a beautiful white gown and veil while Peter scrubbed up well in a navy suit and pink tie.

The newlyweds enjoyed a fitting outdoor ceremony in the mountain village of Benahavis, with famous friends in attendance such as model Nadia Forde and his former Ireland teammates Donncha O'Callaghan, Mick Galwey, Alan Quinlan and Paul O'Connell.

They decided against bridesmaids and groomsmen, instead opting to keep it a small affair with select guests.

The couple spent the rest of the week in Spain basking in newlywed bliss with their loved ones.

Ronan O’Gara and Jessica Daly

Ronan and Jessica wed in UCC’s Honan Chapel before up to 280 guests attended the wedding bash, which was held at the five-star Sheraton at the Fota Island Golf Resort in Co Cork.

The couple arrived to the swanky affair in a Rolls Royce and were met by some of the biggest names in the game: Brian O'Driscoll, Peter Stringer, Paul O'Connell, Denis Leamy, Donnacha O'Callaghan, Keith Wood, Eddie O’Sullivan, Alan Quinlan, Shane Horgan, Denis Hickie and Malcolm O'Kelly.

After the nuptials, the pair jetted off to Barbados to celebrate their new life together.

Hannah Tyrrell and Sorcha Turnbull

Ireland out-half and Dublin star Hannah Tyrrell said I do with her partner Sorcha Turnbull last summer after Covid-19 delayed their big day back in April of that year.

The pair both opted for beaded bodice dresses and looked amazing as they celebrated their big day in the Dean Hotel in Dublin with family and friends.

Just three days after her wedding, Hannah won player of the match in an All-Ireland semi-final for Dublin and took to Instagram to share photos of the “best week ever”.

