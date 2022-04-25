| 6.2°C Dublin

Screen stars: Aisling shines at Bafta Craft Awards night

Aisling Bea attending the BAFTA Television Craft Awards at the Brewery, London

Aisling Bea attending the BAFTA Television Craft Awards at the Brewery, London

The winners of the 2022 British Academy Television Craft Awards were presented last night at an in-person event at London’s The Brewery.

Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 series It’s a Sin and Sky Atlantic’s Landscapers led the nominations, with five nods each, followed by Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts and the BBC’s A Very British Scandal with four each.

All the major UK broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, were among the nominations, as were pay TV operator Sky, as well as streamers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The awards ceremony was hosted by actor, comedian, and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc.

