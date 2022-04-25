Screen stars: Aisling shines at Bafta Craft Awards night

The winners of the 2022 British Academy Television Craft Awards were presented last night at an in-person event at London’s The Brewery.

Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 series It’s a Sin and Sky Atlantic’s Landscapers led the nominations, with five nods each, followed by Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts and the BBC’s A Very British Scandal with four each.

All the major UK broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, were among the nominations, as were pay TV operator Sky, as well as streamers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The awards ceremony was hosted by actor, comedian, and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc.