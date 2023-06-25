Sarah Ferguson has undergone surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer after attending a routine mammogram screening.

The Duchess of York’s spokesman confirmed the news to the The Independent this evening.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” the spokesman said.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.”

He continued: “The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Ferguson (63) recently celebrated the birth of her new grandchild, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Sharing a photo to her Instagram Stories, Ferguson observed her grandson’s unual name, in honour of his great-great-great-grandfather King George V, whose second middle name was Ernest.

In her post, Ferguson wrote: “Amazing… The importance of Ernest. Thank you so, so much. Clever Eugenie and Jack and August Brooksbank.”