Samantha Mumba not ready to talk about her father’s death as she opens up on ‘awful’ year

Samantha Mumba said it's been an "awful" year for everyone and said she's found it particularly tough as she lost her father

Irish singer Samantha Mumba has said not only has 2020 been an “awful” year but it’s been particularly hard for her as her father passed away.

Peter Mumba (66) died earlier this year, and pop-star Samantha said she’s not quite ready to talk about the details yet as it’s still “very fresh” for her.

Appearing on Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show, she told Muireann O’Connell: “I'm kind of just not really at the place to talk about (his death) yet if I'm being completely honest. It's still very fresh for me and my family."

The singer opened up about her inspiration behind her new single Process, with presenter Muireann describing it as “a punch to the heart” as the song is dedicated to her late father Peter.

Samantha said: “This year is just for everybody, for so many people on so many different levels but obviously it's awful, so the song, I think very much so sums up for me, it hopefully sums up how a lot of people are feeling at the moment.

"I think it's probably a bit mad to release two different singles two weeks apart but I felt that this song is how I really want to close off the year.

"And it was important to me personally and hopefully maybe to be uplifting to people as well."

Read More

The single contains some positive lyrics about a happier time in the future and how it takes time to “process” and “progress”.

The mum of one sings: “Let me tell you, let me tell you now, It gets better, it gets better somehow, When your life is overwhelmed with doubt, Know there's always gonna be a way out.

"If you're having problems and you need to solve them, Let me just dissolve them for you.

"If I can be honest, It takes some time to process, Every step is progress, It gets better, I promise."

Currently based in LA, the Dubliner said it’s hard not being able to come home but that she and her daughter Sage were delighted to get home for her mother’s birthday in September.

The singer added that she will “absolutely” be releasing an album in 2021.

Read More

Online Editors