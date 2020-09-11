'Ruth Negga should have won the Oscar for Loving' - Halle Berry

HOLLYWOOD star Halle Berry says she was disappointed when Ruth Negga didn't win the Academy Award for 2016 movie Loving.

The 54-year-old actress (inset), who played Storm in four X-Men Movies, said when she won an Academy Award herself for Monster's Ball she thought she had opened the door for other black actresses.

Berry was the first black actress to win the Best Actress Oscar in 2002 and is still the only black woman to walk away with the prized statuette.

Now the former Bond girl, whose first movie as a director, Bruised, premieres at the Toronto Film Festival this week, has said how disappointed she was that no other black woman has been honoured since she stood at the podium 18 years ago.

"I thought Cynthia (Erivo, the star of Harriet) was going to do it last year," Berry told Variety.

"I thought Ruth (Negga) had a really good shot at it too.

"I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn't gone that way, I don't have the answer."

Limerick-raised actress Negga (38) garnered huge acclaim, as well as Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, for her role in Loving as a woman facing discrimination in an interracial marriage in 1950s America.

She lost out at the Academy Awards to Emma Stone, who won for La La Land. She was also up against Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins and Natalie Portman for Jackie.

Berry is still conflicted about what her Oscar win represents.

"It's one of my biggest heartbreaks. The morning after, I thought, 'Wow, I was chosen to open a door,'" she said.

"Then, to have no one… I question, 'Was that an important moment, or was it just an important moment for me?'"

In retrospect, Berry says it was naive to think a statue would change anything.

"Just because I won an award doesn't mean that, magically, the next day, there was a place for me," she said.

"I was just continuing to forge a way out of no way."

She added that when Russell Crowe read out her name she was totally unprepared and he had to whisper, "Breathe, mate, breathe".

Through tears, Berry thanked the women who came before her - including Dorothy Dandridge and Diahann Carroll - and proclaimed that she had opened a door for "every nameless, faceless woman of colour" watching at home.

Herald