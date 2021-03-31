RTÉ’s Sinead Kennedy ‘overcome with happiness’ after birth of baby girl

RTÉ’s Sinead Kennedy is over the moon after welcoming in new baby girl with husband Conor Kirwan.

The first child for the couple, they have named her Indie Kirwan and the ‘Today’ presenter welcomed her into the world earlier in the week.

She described their new arrival as “the most precious thing to have ever happened to us. We’re overcome with happiness and are feeling extremely grateful. We’ll love you forever baby girl.”

She also thanked the “incredible staff” at the Cork University Maternity Hospital for looking after them both so well.

Sharing a black-and-white image of her husband carrying their new baby in a car seat, she said that she was “home a few days now and settling into life with the little one.”

The presenter kept her pregnancy under wraps for nearly six months before revealing her good news in a photo-shoot and interview with Irish Country Magazine.

Sinead stepped into a new role as the third presenter on the Today show last September to give Maura Derrane a chance to spend more time at home with her son Cal.

She told the magazine that not even the team on the RTÉ show realised she was pregnant until she was pretty far gone.

“I live day to day in biker boots, leather leggings or jeans, and a really baggy top or blazer. For a long time no one knew because it wasn’t really that noticeable, so on air I was trying to re-wear older bits that I have,” she said.

“But now that it’s getting bigger it’s only going to get more difficult to style it. I’ve been looking at people like Aoibhin Garrihy, she has gorgeous style, to see what she wore during her pregnancies.”

She married her naval officer husband Conor nearly six years ago but has spoken previously about how she hated being constantly asked about when she might have a baby.

She said that people needed to be more sensitive when asking women that question as there was no way of knowing what was going on in a couple’s private life.

The pair got celebrated their wedding at Dromquinna Manor in Sneem, Co Kerry, in October 2014 but were together for eight years before they got married.

She also said recently how she really empathised with couples who have had their weddings disrupted due to Covid-19 as it was such a magical day for them.

"I feel for people trying to plan/reschedule their weddings during all of this but whenever it happens and however it happens trust that it’ll still be magic,” she said.

