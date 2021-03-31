RTÉ star Lottie Ryan reveals 'weird' pregnancy cravings

Lottie Ryan has confessed that her “pregnancy aversions” have made her hate meat and fish.

The RTÉ star is expecting her first child this summer with husband Fabio Aprile and spoke on the Jennifer Zamparelli Show on 2FM this morning about her weird pregnancy cravings.

She told listeners: “I have had weird cravings... I have weird food habits in general but I’m big into the fizzy jellies now. I constantly want sugar. Also noodles from my local Chinese, I just want to order just the noodles.”

Jen shared that she didn’t have any wacky cravings when she was pregnant with either of her two children, Florence and Enzo.

Lottie added that often women have “aversions” as opposed to cravings during pregnancy and revealed that she can’t stand the sight of meat and fish since she’s become pregnant.

The 35-year-old said: “It’s not just cravings though. I’ve spoken to a lot of people who said that certain things make them have aversions to feel sick as opposed to craving something.

“Like for me, I was a big fish and meat eater and I haven’t touched fish and meat in six months because the smell of it makes me want to vomit everywhere which for me has been awful because I’m a big foodie and I love my meat, but I just haven’t been able to go near it. So, I think aversions are a big thing.”

Lottie has shared some of her pregnancy cravings with 2FM listeners before, confessing last week that she got a lot of hate for telling her Instagram followers that she had been dying for a fizzy drink.

The Dancing With the Stars champion said: “I did a Q&A thing. And somebody said to me, ‘Do you have any cravings?’ And I said, ‘yeah I have, and among my cravings is a particular fizzy drink.’

“By the way, I obviously told my doctor and they said it was perfectly normal, because you are so tired and it has got the sugar and it is perfectly safe and fine. I put up that this fizzy drink was one of the things I was craving, and when I say, the messages, I don’t even know why I looked at the responses.

“But [there were] people telling me just stuff that was absolutely disgusting. They were essentially telling me ‘you’re killing your baby’. Really, really disgusting stuff to send someone,” the mum-to-be continued.

