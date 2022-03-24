Anna Geary has revealed that her beloved dad Michael has passed away.

The former Cork camogie player took to Instagram to share the news.

Alongside a series of photos, Anna wrote: “Rest easy Dad. How has it been a week. 16-03-2022.”

Two of the photos used are of Anna and Michael on her wedding day in December 2019.

Another sweet snap shows the 34-year-old and her sibling, as children, posing with hurleys with their father.

A number of well-known personalities offered their condolences.

Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell said: “Anna, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. I hope you and your family are doing ok.”

Social media star Tadhg Fleming said: “So sorry to hear Anna. Thoughts and prayers to you and the fam.”

Irish footballer Stephanie Roche wrote: “Aww Anna I’m so sorry to hear this. I hope you’re doing ok. Look after yourself.”

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon also expressed his sympathy, he said: “Sorry for your loss Anna.”

Michael’s funeral took place at Milford Church in Cork on Saturday.

A notice on RIP.ie said Mr Geary died after a “brief illness, at his residence”.

The funeral notice read: “Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen Ann (nee Danaher), daughter Anna (Sexton), son Thomas (& his partner Mary Ita Murphy), son-in-law Kevin, brothers David, Martin & Jim, sisters Siobhán (Roberts), Máire (Deering) & Mairéad (McLoughlin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.”