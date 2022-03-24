| 9.1°C Dublin

RTE and Cork camogie star Anna Geary reveals her beloved father Michael has died

Seoirse Mulgrew

Anna Geary has revealed that her beloved dad Michael has passed away.

The former Cork camogie player took to Instagram to share the news.

Alongside a series of photos, Anna wrote: “Rest easy Dad. How has it been a week. 16-03-2022.”

Two of the photos used are of Anna and Michael on her wedding day in December 2019.

Another sweet snap shows the 34-year-old and her sibling, as children, posing with hurleys with their father.

A number of well-known personalities offered their condolences.

Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell said: “Anna, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. I hope you and your family are doing ok.”

Social media star Tadhg Fleming said: “So sorry to hear Anna. Thoughts and prayers to you and the fam.”

Irish footballer Stephanie Roche wrote: “Aww Anna I’m so sorry to hear this. I hope you’re doing ok. Look after yourself.”

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon also expressed his sympathy, he said: “Sorry for your loss Anna.”

Michael’s funeral took place at Milford Church in Cork on Saturday.

A notice on RIP.ie said Mr Geary died after a “brief illness, at his residence”.

The funeral notice read: “Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen Ann (nee Danaher), daughter Anna (Sexton), son Thomas (& his partner Mary Ita Murphy), son-in-law Kevin, brothers David, Martin & Jim, sisters Siobhán (Roberts), Máire (Deering) & Mairéad (McLoughlin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.”

