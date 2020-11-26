Roz Purcell apologises after criticism for not including sizes over 16 in new hiking range

Roz Purcell has apologised after receiving criticism on social media for lacking a wide range of sizes in her new hiking clothing range.

The model said she feels “really stupid” about the mistake.

Her new clothing range, called The Hike Life, features windbreakers and fleeces with the largest size coming in at a size 14-16.

However, she explained that more sizes will be included in future launches and the reason they weren’t featured in this one was because the samples weren’t true to size.

Read More

It launched online on Tuesday, but many fans called it “disappointing” with many feeling left out that they couldn’t buy their size.

The sizes launched were 6-8, 10-12, 12-14 and 14-16.

On Instagram, one person commented: “Roz - as someone who advocates for body positivity and inclusivity it is really disappointing to see that your XL is only a 14-16.”

While another said: “Size XL is size 14-16, and you call yourself body positive?"

And a third wrote: “It would be good seen as you firmly place yourself in the body positivity sphere and preach inclusivity if you could extend your sizing way beyond a 14-16 - which BTW is NOT an XL - this is really disappointing, to say the least.”

Roz took to Instagram to apologise for leaving people out, saying she felt “f***ing inconsiderate”.

She also explained that more sizes are to come and why they were left out of the first launch.

In a video posted to her stories, she said: “Hi guys I wanted to come on and talk about the Hike Life gear and I don't mean about people not getting windbreakers and fleeces and stuff - about the sizing.

"I realise there's a lot of people who feel really disappointed and let down and I completely understand that.

"I feel like I didn't communicate correctly over the last few weeks about what was going on.

"When I first announced that I was doing the Hike Life gear and the initial drop was supposed to go up to a size 20 and hopefully moving

on from that, the brand would go beyond a size 20.

"When the sample sizing arrived two weeks ago, all the sizes seemed absolutely fine, six to eight, ten to 12 but the 18 to 20 and the 16 to 18 were just too small.

"It's not even that they were a snug fit, they just weren't true to size.

"So I decided to shuffle the sizing down, hence why a week before launch, I came on and I said that the sizing is now 6-8, 10-12, 12-14, 14-16.

"And get the 16-18, 18-20 made properly, true to their actual size and drop them as soon as I could get them in."

The model admitted that she didn’t communicate this issue well enough to her followers.

“Now look, I obviously didn't communicate that message well enough,” she said.

"I didn't express the back and forths I'd been having about why the 16-18 and 18-20 sizes couldn't have been made as well as the smaller sizes.

"Hindsight's a great thing. I feel really stupid and f***ing really inconsiderate that I didn't actually just wait until everything was together.

"So I really apologise for that and look it's made me really think as someone who's always worn straight sizes that if I do want the Hike Life brand to be inclusive I need to do better.

“I need to get people on the team who are plus-size shoppers and understand how shit it can be when things like this happen and feel like they're excluded from brands so that doesn't happen.

"I will try do better and make sure that I communicate things better and I do appreciate the feedback.”

She added:"I actually do appreciate the messages people have been sending me today because that's the only way I'm going to make it better."

Read More

Online Editors