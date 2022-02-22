Roy Keane posts adorable snap with his grandson at the cinema

Roy Keane at the cinema with his grandson. Photo: Roy Keane/ Instagram

Football legend Roy Keane has posted an adorable snap of himself and his grandson enjoying a movie together in the cinema.

Taking to Instagram, the former football manager shared a photo with his grandson to his two million followers.

After opening up an account on the social media site a year ago, he has been giving fans an insight into his personal life.

The adorable photo shows Roy and the young child at the cinema enjoying popcorn together, and the football star joked that he wanted to watch the children’s movie Sing 2 while his grandson opted for the horror film Scream.

He captioned the photo: “After arguing with him about whether to watch Scream or Sing 2. I finally won. Sing 2 was brilliant.”

It’s not the first time that the Sky Sports pundit has shown his soft side, as he previously posted a photo of him in a Paw Patrol outfit.

He dressed up as the character Chase from the popular children’s TV show, and joked that he is available for hire.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Available for party hire. I don’t like parties or kids but the pool needs heating.”