Roy Keane poses for photo with Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran

Roy Keane posed with Love Island star Toby Aromolaran who looked thrilled to meet him at an event

Toby, who plays for semi-professional football team Hashtag United FC, was clearly delighted to encounter one of the Premier League's most legendary players on Tuesday.

And smartly-dressed Keano, looked equally chuffed to meet Toby who has strong Irish connections as his mum hails from Mayo.

Rumours that Roy would make his reality TV debut in recent months by joining I'm A Celebrity were sadly quashed as he is sticking to Sky Sports duties where he is now one of the most popular pundits on television.

Most recently the Irishman got into a heated debate with Jamie Carragher over Man United and Cristiano Ronaldo which proved box office for viewers.

But on his own Instagram page he has often shown a softer side to his gruff persona.

He recently posed with daughter Caragh to wish her a happy birthday.

The soccer pundit also shared other pictures on his Instagram page showing her doing a jigsaw with her dad as a small baby, and posing in front of a car as an adult.

In one happy snap she has a pen stuck up her nose.

Keano posted the picture alongside the words: "Happy birthday no. 2."

Since joining the social media site in February this year, he has amassed over 1.8m followers.

He also reveals a less serious side in some of the posts, with one showing him dressed up as Chase from Paw Patrol.

And appearing alongside some very young relatives, he said: "Available for party hire. I don’t like parties or kids but the pool needs heating."

He and Micah Richards have also become an unlikely double act on Sky Sports over the last couple of years and the duo recently served up another social media hit.

Former Manchester United captain Keane has formed a bond with ex-Manchester City defender Richards on screen and the pair filmed some popular YouTube videos last summer.

Now they have been taking advantage of relaxed Covid rules in the UK to enjoy a Christmas party, with Richards' trademark laugh booming through on the clip.