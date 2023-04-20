Rosanna Davison shares day she will ‘never forget’ in fertility battle

Rosanna shared another photo of her children three years later, surrounding their grandmother. Instagram / Rosanna Davison.

Rosanna opened up about the moment she found out she was expecting in 2020. Instagram / Rosanna Davison.

Rosanna Davison has shared a day she will “never forget” in her fertility journey, taking to Instagram to reveal the date she took a pregnancy test in 2020.

The former Miss World has been open about her path to motherhood, including the 15 miscarriages she suffered before the birth of her twin boys, Hugo and Oscar.

She and her husband welcomed daughter Sophia via surrogacy in 2019.

Rosanna shared a photo of a pregnancy test with followers yesterday, sharing her thoughts on the moment three years later.

Expand Close Rosanna opened up about the moment she found out she was expecting in 2020. Instagram / Rosanna Davison. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rosanna opened up about the moment she found out she was expecting in 2020. Instagram / Rosanna Davison.

"Today is a date I’ll never forget! Took the test to discover I was pregnant (took a few more weeks to find out it was twins).

"It was only 6.5 weeks since my last miscarriage at almost 11 weeks pregnant so I was pretty scared it would happen again.“

Expand Close Rosanna shared another photo of her children three years later, surrounding their grandmother. Instagram / Rosanna Davison. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rosanna shared another photo of her children three years later, surrounding their grandmother. Instagram / Rosanna Davison.

The mum-of-three then shared a photo of her baby boys in April of the following year, then another of her children surrounding their grandmother.

"The cutest pic,” she said. “When you wish and hope and pray for one grandchild, sometimes 3 come along!”

Video of the Day

The influencer recently opened up to Instagram followers about feeling “lost in motherhood.”

"Being a mum is my favourite job in the world,” she said, adding that her and her husband’s journey has not been an easy one.

"But something that I was determined to avoid when I became a mum was losing my own self identity or forgetting who I used to be.

"But I found that over the past couple of years - that has happened.”

She added: "The funny thing is I've almost forgotten who I used to be but I much prefer the person that I am now.”

Rosanna said she feels a lot more selfless – and her first thought is always with her kids.

"But what scares me is losing who I used to be to the point now say if Wes told me 'Take the day off tomorrow and do exactly what you want to do', I kind of wouldn't know what to do."

Rosanna has also been open about her surrogacy experience, confessing the idea “horrified” her at first.

Speaking to Newstalk’s Life and Leadership podcast, Rosanna explained that she found it difficult to think about another woman carrying her child in Kiev, Ukraine.

“I was really grappling with the idea of another woman being pregnant with my child thousands of miles away,” she said.

“I felt horrified at the beginning of another woman having my pregnancy, so I just felt it would be easier to take the human relationship element out of it and follow the commercial surrogacy side.”

The 38-year-old said that she and Wes opted not to have a relationship with their surrogate Anastasia, choosing to only receive updates about the baby’s condition.

“Every couple of weeks we got the scan results in, it was all I was interested in, was the baby’s growth and development. Obviously, I had, and still do have enormous gratitude for Anastasia and everything she has done for our family,” she said.

“She stepped in when we needed her most and gave us a baby, but I did find it difficult to imagine her carrying my baby over there.”

Rosanna later asked for a picture of Anastasia when she reached the 20-week milestone.

“She had sent over through the agency a picture of her showing the baby bump, and I just remember feeling such sadness that I wasn’t carrying this child. That my body wasn’t able to create this life."