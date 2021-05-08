Rosanna Davison posts picture of her ‘travelling crèche’

Rosanna Davison has posted a picture showing just what it’s like going for a walk with three small babies.

She and husband Wes Quirke had daughter Sophia via gestational surrogacy in November 2019 after years of heartache and trying to start a family.

Then just a few weeks into the start of the first lockdown in April 2020, Rosanna (36) found herself pregnant naturally with identical twin baby boys Hugo and Oscar, who were born in November 2020.

"Happy Friday from the travelling crèche,” the former Miss World posted on Instagram yesterday, along with a picture of herself wheeling one single buggy, along with another double buggy.

Previously, Rosanna revealed she went to a “dark place” after struggling to start a family and even felt her husband would be better off leaving her.

In a TG4 documentary fronted by Síle Seoige exploring the pain and stigma around miscarriages, Rosanna said she was “so used to not getting my hopes up when I got pregnant”.

She has also said that three babies was “a good number”.

“I grew up in a family of three siblings, Wes had four, but I think we’re done now. I think we’ve been so lucky and so blessed with the three of them that there’s no need to push for more,” she told the Irish Independent.

“And because of their ages, even if we did want four, we would be mad to consider it for a few years and we’re not getting any younger either, I guess. But no, we’re happy. Three is a good number.”