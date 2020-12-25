Rosanna Davison ‘incredibly grateful’ for first Christmas with three babies

Rosanna Davison and Wesley Quirke moments after the birth of their identical twins, Hugo and Oscar.

AFTER a year like no other, Rosanna Davison has said she is feeling “incredibly grateful” to be marking her first Christmas at home with her three young babies.

The former Miss World (36) welcomed her twin babies Hugo and Oscar with husband Wes Quirke last month after what was described as a miracle pregnancy following 14 miscarriages.

She also has baby Sophia, who was born by gestational surrogacy in the Ukraine. Sophia celebrated her first birthday just three days after Rosanna had her baby boys.

She said that it’s hard to believe how much her life has changed in just two years, having yearned to become a mum for so long.

“I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be home for Christmas with three healthy and happy babies, especially as this time two years ago we were waiting for a surrogate to be found and I didn’t know if I’d ever become a mum,” she told Independent.ie

“Amongst all the anxiety, chaos and sadness of the pandemic, we’ve just been focusing on staying healthy and enjoying getting to know our new baby boys.”

She said that they’re currently “settling in well to life as a family of five” and that her parents have been lending lots of support.

“It’s been really busy establishing our routines and juggling mealtimes for the three babies, but we’re managing well and really enjoying it all. My mum has been over every afternoon to help out, so that’s been brilliant.

“We’ll be spending Christmas Day at home with my family and looking forward to making lots of new memories,” she said.

After welcoming her twin babies at Holles Street maternity hospital on November 18, she said her heart was “bursting with love”.

Ms Davison and her husband shared a picture of their tiny pair from the delivery room when they were only moments old as she thanked “the wonderful, hardworking team at the National Maternity hospital for all of their kindness and support”.

The nutritional therapist has also urged other couples who are struggling not to give up on their hopes of starting a family as she said “miracles do happen”.

She had been diagnosed with a suspected auto-immune system condition which doctors believed was the reason behind her early pregnancy losses.

Her doctor advised that she risked jeopardising her health by continuing to try to conceive and recommended gestational surrogacy as a better option.

Ms Davison eventually became a mum on November 21, 2019 and said that watching her baby being born was “just the most surreal, terrifying, emotional, amazing experience”.

But then, just six months later, she revealed that she had naturally conceived twin babies in a move that had confounded medics. She put it down to slowing down and relaxing more during lockdown.

