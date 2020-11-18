Rosanna Davison has given birth to her 'miracle' twin boys

Overjoyed: Pregnant with twin baby boys Rosanna Davidson with her daughter Sophia and husband Wes Quirke

Rosanna Davison gave birth to her ‘miracle’ twin boys this morning and has said her heart is “bursting with love”.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a heartwarming snap of herself, husband Wes Quirke and their two new arrivals- Hugo and Oscar.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true. We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”

Hugo and Oscar were dubbed ‘miracle twins’ as Rosanna and her husband struggled to conceive.

The couple endured the loss of 14 early pregnancies on their long journey to become parents, due to the former Miss World having a suspected autoimmune system issue.

They finally became parents on November 21, 2019, when they welcomed baby Sophia in Ukraine after she was born via gestational surrogacy.

Last July the 36-year-old went public with the news she had naturally conceived twin baby boys and she attributed the surprise pregnancy to relaxing more during lockdown.

Speaking to the Irish Independent last week, the fitness enthuse said she couldn’t “wait to see their little faces.”

“We both wanted three children, so here we are,” she said.

"Our house is very much set up for babies now and we’re still in baby mode with Sophia, so it won’t be a huge lifestyle adjustment in that sense.

"We’re both just very excited to finally meet them.”

