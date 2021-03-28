Ronan Keating tells of feeling 'helpless' after wife Storm was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Ronan Keating said that he felt “helpless” when wife Storm was rushed to hospital for emergency spinal surgery.

39-year-old Storm had a frightening week after being rushed to hospital with a prolapsed disc, which escalated to Cauda Equina Syndrome, a condition that affects the nerve roots at the base of the spinal cord.

She required emergency surgery on her spine to avoid permanent damage and arrived home from hospital on Saturday.

Ronan (44) has since posted a tribute to his wife’s bravery with an Instagram post, saying that Storm has “insane” strength.

Read More

The singer wrote: “Well that was a week I never want to live again. To have my Storm in hospital under the most extreme circumstances and not be able to see her and hold her hand and give her a hug and tell her everything was going to be ok was the toughest I have known.

“I felt so helpless, her strength is insane. The care she received and the expertise was incredible. Thank you to Dr Aftab and all the team, you got her home today. She is on the mend and I am so grateful. What a day to come home, thank God she made it,” he continued.

Saturday was a big day for the Keating family, as Storm returned from hospital the same day the couple’s daughter Coco turned one.

He shared an adorable photo of the toddler smiling in the family’s kitchen and included some happy words wishing her a happy birthday.

He said: “So happy birthday to our Beany Bum. This little rascal has been the light in our darkest time. Born in lockdown and now we celebrate your first birthday under the same terms but you never stop smiling and loving all around you.

“Thank you Coco for all you are and all you make us. We are so lucky to have you in our lives. Let’s pop a bottle, raise a glass, and celebrate living,” he added.

Proud mum Storm also posted a sweet video of her baby girl on Instagram as she recovered from surgery.

She wrote: “Happy 1st birthday to our little ray of sunshine... our little Coco Bean. Today was an explosion of so many emotions for so many wonderful reasons.

“I love this girl with all my heart – what a spirit and what a sparkle. I’m so excited about the future ahead for this little firecracker, and the proudest mummy in the world. I love you Coco Knox Keating – unconditionally and always.”

Read More

Sunday World