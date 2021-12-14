Ronan Keating shares rare snap of lookalike son Jack as family attend charity ball

Ronan Keating has shared a rare picture of his lookalike son Jack, as he praised his children for attending a charity ball.

Taking to Instagram, the Boyzone singer posted a snap of all five of his children as the family stepped out to attend Ronan’s annual charity ball.

22-year-old Jack, who is Keating’s oldest child, posed alongside his sisters Missy (20) and Ali (16). Their mother is model Yvonne Connolly, Ronan’s first wife.

Joining them at the event was four-year-old Cooper and nineteen month old Coco, Ronan’s two children with his second wife Storm.

Read More

“This is my world right here,” his post began.

“All my babies celebrating our #emeraldandivyball21 what an incredible night raising over 890K for @cr_uk now in our 14th year a proud night for the Keating family raising over 10mil in total.”

“Thank you everyone that has donated over the years,” he added.

Video of the Day

The Emeralds and Ivy is an annual ball hosted by Ronan, in a bid to raise funds for Cancer Research and the Marie Keating Foundation.

Ronan set up the Marie Keating Foundation in 2001 in memory of his mother who died from cancer three years prior.

He also named his eldest daughter, also known as Missy, after his beloved mother Marie.

20-year-old Missy is a model and influencer who is set to take part on the upcoming series of RTE’s Dancing With The Stars.

Expand Close Missy Keating / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Missy Keating

"I'm so happy to be a part of this show and ready to give it my all,” Missy declared.

She said that it's "definitely a challenge", but added: "What I'm really most excited about is the glitz and the glam - I've seen some of the costumes and they are just insane."

Missy has previously starred in two movies, Dark Touch where she played the lead role, and Irish indie film The Sea and in 2019 she auditioned for The Voice UK with her friend Georgia.

A social media addict, she boasts 38,000 Instagram ­followers and almost 12,000 on TikTok.

While Jack and Missy are based in London with their father Ronan, stepmother Storm and half-siblings Coco and Cooper, Ali lives in Kildare with her mother Yvonne.

Ronan and Storm bought their London home in 2016 and have spent the last five years transforming their mansion into a zero-carbon home, complete with a pool and tennis court.