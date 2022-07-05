Ronan Keating laughs off son Jack’s claims on Love Island that he has retired

Ronan retweeted this picture of him performing in York

Former Boyzone star Ronan Keating has taken to social media to laugh off claims by his son Jack that he has “retired”.

The singer admitted he nearly “fell off the chair” when he heard Jack tell Gemma Owen he had retired during the pair's chat on Love Island.

He retweeted a photo taken by a fan at a gig in York last night who had written: “@ronanofficial for someone retired you seemed to be rather busy tonight.”

He added a series of laughing emojis.

Ronan had earlier been talking to The One Show's Jermaine Jenas and Alex Jones when he insisted that he has "definitely not retired" despite what his son said.

Jack (23) who works as a social media manager in Dublin, joined Casa Amor as one of six new boys hoping to find love with one of the original girls.

He quickly set about chatting to Gemma (19) whose dad is former footballer Michael Owen about their famous dads.

Ronan was asked by The One Show’s hosts about his son's shock comment.

He said: "He did drop the line that I was retired, that I was shocked about!

"I nearly fell off me chair! What? I'm doing The One Show next week, I'm in York tonight!"

He then confirmed: "No I'm definitely not retired!"

Jermaine went on to tease the singer about possibly becoming family with Michael Owen, with Ronan joking they could become "out-laws".

The Picture of You singer also revealed he hoped the public would warm to "shy" Jack, adding: "He's my boy and I just want to protect him."

Ronan's ex-wife and Jack's mum Yvonne Connolly has already responded to "cruel" comments aimed towards her son.

Some users on social media mocked the newcomer and claimed he only bagged a place in the villa because of his famous dad, while others took aim at his "pale Irish skin" and ginger hair.

Following the comments, Yvonne pleaded with the public to be kind and posted a message on her Instagram.

She said ahead of Monday's show: "After the teaser I’m looking forward to watching Jack tonight on Love Island.

"Thank you so much for all your comments. All positive (can’t say the same for other platforms).

"So many people wishing Jack well and rooting for him. It means so much. My heart."

While Jack might not have been at the forefront of the action on Monday's edition of the reality show, there were sparks flying as the new girls made their moves on the boys in the original villa.

Viewers watched as Dami Hope shared a steamy kiss with bombshell Summer Botwe while claiming to be happy with Indiya Polack.

And Davide Sanclimenti smooched with Coco before the brunette beauty moved onto Andrew Le Page and savagely told Tasha Ghouri "bye hun" after locking lips with the real estate man.