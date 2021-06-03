Ronan Keating defends wife Storm after online comments made on her appearance

Ronan Keating has defended wife Storm from cruel online trolls.

The Boyzone singer and his family are currently on holiday in Portugal, and Storm posted a photo in a bikini with their son Cooper at the beach.

While many followers gushed over the gorgeous photo, others weren’t so kind as a number of trolls wrote nasty comments about Storm’s appearance under her post.

One user said that Storm didn’t look “healthy,” but Ronan was quick to shut the troll down.

“My wife is adored by me and everyone that knows her and that’s irrelevant of her shape and size. She is the healthiest person I know and eats whatever she wants. She always has.

“Shame on you for judging and for trying to shame her from sharing what is a beautiful photo of her and her son.”

The 44-year-old's clapback garnered almost 200 likes, and he went on to leave his own encouraging comment under Storm’s photo.

“My woman looking and my boy rocking the beach,” he wrote.

Ronan and Storm have been married since 2015 and share two kids together – four-year-old Cooper and baby Coco.