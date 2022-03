Robbie Williams says he and his family ‘haven’t got an abode right now’ after selling all of their properties

Robbie Williams has revealed that he is currently homeless after selling all his properties.

The singer said that he and his wife Ayda Field, whom he’s been married to for 11 years, “haven’t got an abode right now” during a radio interview.

“We’re actually nowhere,” he told Australian DJs Kyle and Jackie O, adding: “We’ve pretty much sold everywhere.”

Williams continued: “We don’t live anywhere and we’re trying to figure it out.”

The “Rock DJ” singer previously lived in Wiltshire with Field and their four children: Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Colette, three and Beau, two. He sold the house for a reported £6.75m in January.

Speaking about his children, Williams said: “The four kids are constantly a Rubix Cube puzzle that we’re trying to sort out because if they are schooled then they don’t see me because I’m all over the place and if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem.”

Williams, who splits his time between the UK and US, also addressed rumours that Canadian rapper Drake purchased one of his properties for £35m, stating: “If it was true I would have signed a non-disclosure agreement with any Canadians that it happened with.”

The singer is currently shooting a biopic of his life, titled Better Man, in Australia.

“For a narcissist it’s a wonderful project because it’s all about me and my life,” he said of the film, which is being directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey.

Williams will play the older version of himself, with another iteration of the singer set to be played by a CGI monkey.