Ricky Gervais joins fight to save ex-Garda’s dog from being put down

Ricky Gervais has shown his support for an elderly Irish man who is fighting to keep his dog alive.

Former garda Donal Rodgers’ dog was ordered by a court to be put down after she bit a woman while walking on the Strokestown Famine Trail in Co Roscommon on March 6.

The woman reported the incident and told the District Court that the wound had required multiple stitches.

The court ruled that the Jack Russell, named Kim, would have to be put down due to her behaviour, leaving her 84-year-old owner devastated.

Now, English comedian Ricky Gervais has joined the fight to save Kim after a Twitter user highlighted the case to him.

Retweeting a post about Donal and Kim that asked for “high public exposure”, the Office creator said: “This is so sad and frustrating. Anyone out there know how this dog can be saved? #SaveKim”

Ricky’s tweet has received almost 2,300 likes and 650 retweets.

Thousands of euro has been collected online as part of a campaign to save Kim’s life.

More than 600 people have donated €12,490 in a bid to help Mr Rogers and his beloved pup – surpassing the fundraiser’s goal of €5,000.